Halle Berry Posts Cheeky Instagram Amid Pregnancy Rumors: ‘Can a Girl Have Some Steak and Fries?’

Halle Berry ‘s latest Instagram post is pregnant with meaning — cheeky meaning, that is.

Following an appearance at the Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles on Sunday that sparked speculation that the 50-year-old actress might be sporting a baby bump under her formfitting silver sequined dress, Berry shared a photo on Instagram that appeared to address the rumors.

“Can a girl have some steak and fries??” she captioned a photo of her face covered by tousled hair. She added two emoji: a wink and the eye-rolling face.

Berry’s rep tells PEOPLE the actress is not pregnant.

Berry has two kids from previous relationships — 3-year-old Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez and 8-year-old Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. (The actress was also previously married to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and David Justice from 1992 to 1997.) Her divorce from Martinez was finalized in December.

The Oscar winner participated in a candid Q&A at the 2017 City Summit and Gala in Los Angeles in February, where she spoke about going through three failed marriages that ended in divorce.

“I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved,” Berry admitted.

Going through these breakups have led to disillusionment for the actress, who says that women “go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That’s what fairy tales taught me as a kid.”

But the actress said she’s “anti-fairy tales today.”

She added, “But we go in there with that hope, so when it falls apart it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment. I’ve often felt guilty and responsible. I’ve suffered a lot of pain and anguish.”

The heartbreak has led to Berry focusing on being a mom to her two young kids.

“Right now, being mom is my most important job and I now know that everything I do, everything I say and everything I offer them is really important,” she said. “I say lots of things, but I think what’s more important is that my children watch what I do. I’m more mindful of how I live my life and what they see me do.”

