Hailey Baldwin’s Classic White Bikini Comes With a 2017 Twist

2017 is the year anything goes with bikinis — and supermodels like Hailey Baldwin are experts, it seems, in mastering every style. It’s clear that much is true from Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram feed, which more often than not shows the leggy blonde beach or poolside, rocking a hot two-piece and providing swimsuit inspiration every time she does.

Most recently that inspiration came from a white hot high-cut bikini. The suit’s a classic, thanks to the perennial-favorite hue and the standby silhouette. Still, there’s a sexy, fresh detail that makes this suit from NYC-based designer Danielle Guizio a standout: the tie-front short-sleeved top. Flirtier than your regular bandeau or string bikini tops, this one reminds us of a simple white t-shirt just knotted for an effortlessly cool effect. Read on to see Hailey in action and shop your own.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Hailey-Baldwin-White-Bikini-2017-43676045

