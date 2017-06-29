Gotham’s Donal Logue Pleads for Public’s Help in Locating His Missing Child

Donal Logue is still searching for his missing child.

The Gotham actor sent out a tweet early Thursday morning, thanking people for their “love & prayers” and urging anyone with information to call a hotline number.

“Kasey & I dearly miss our baby Jade, aka Arlo, any tips appreciated to the number below,” he wrote. Logue later deleted the tweet.

Logue also linked to a page set up on missingkids.com, a website that aids in finding missing children.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told PEOPLE on Wednesday that they are continuing to look into the missing person’s report filed for Logue’s 16-year-old child Arlo, who also goes by Jade.

The spokesperson said Jade, who was wearing a green sweatshirt, went missing on Monday at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

“According to our complaint, the teen went to meet a friend and did not return home,” said the spokesperson. “The teen was reported Tuesday morning.”

The spokesperson was unable to confirm if police have been in touch with the friend Jade was supposed to meet.

On Tuesday, Logue, 51, took to Twitter to announce that his child had gone missing, sharing a photo of Jade as well as some information about his child’s most recent whereabouts. The tweet has since been deleted.

“Missing—yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue,” he wrote. “6’2″ 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka.”

The actor shares a second child, son Finn Logue, with ex-wife Kasey Walker.

On Wednesday, Logue’s rep called for the public’s help in finding his missing child: “The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the 16-year-old who was last seen leaving home Monday afternoon on the way to Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Anyone with information in regards to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.”

