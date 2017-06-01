Golden Milk: The Antidepressant, Debloating, Weight-Loss-Boosting Wonder Drink

Ready to simmer down and give your body a boost before bedtime? We’ve got the perfect, healthy nightcap for you, and you may have heard of it: golden milk.

Used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine, golden milk is a combination of the powerful spice turmeric, coconut milk, and sometimes coconut oil. Black pepper is often added (in small amounts) to increase the bioavailability of (i.e., your body’s ability to absorb) the superspice turmeric. Creamy and spicy, soothing and warm — this delicious drink is more than just a tasty treat. Rich in electrolytes and digestive-aiding properties, your body is going to love every sip.

Benefits of Turmeric: Turmeric’s benefits are so good, one 2013 study said it’s almost too good to be true. The anti-inflammatory spice has “shown therapeutic potential against a number of human diseases,” including cancer and could even help with Alzheimer’s. Because of the reduced inflammation, turmeric can also help with gas, bloating, and digestive discomfort, and some studies have mentioned its help with weight loss. Also, some studies and sites have shown that turmeric has antidepressant properties, leading to better moods, less stress, better sleep, and improved brain health.

Benefits of Coconut Oil: Similarly, coconut oil can help with digestion and gut health, thanks to its antimicrobial properties (which come from good fatty acids, MCFAs). The healthy fats can also raise your good cholesterol, HDL.

Benefits of Coconut Milk: Did you know that coconut milk can also help with digestion? It “nourishes the digestive lining” with natural electrolytes and healthy fats, which can improve gut health and help with IBS. Like turmeric, it can help reduce inflammation and even aid in weight loss. MCTs, another kind of fatty acid, are found in coconut milk and help with physical performance — allowing you to build muscle and lose fat.

Ready to mix up a batch? We like flavoring with a little honey or agave and sometimes a bit of vanilla bean or vanilla extract, cinnamon, and ginger. You’ll be sweetly sipping your way to health in no time!

