Gigi Hadid Wore an Impossibly Tricky Outfit and Still Looked Flawless, Go Figure

Gigi Hadid looked like a millennial pink dream stepping out in NYC in a fringe-trimmed, dusty-rose metallic jacket and coordinating skintight flares. Hanging on the rack, you’d imagine the wearer of said outfit would look more like they were covered in Pepto-Bismol than the vision Gigi is now; but again, that’s Gigi. The supermodel looked like a rock star, complete with fringed moto-jacket, but she’s not taking the stage at a concert — it’s just Gigi living her life.

So, how would you top off the outfit if you were Gigi? With sky-high pearl embellished Aquazzura heels, obviously. A pair that complemented the outfit perfectly in a similarly soft pink color with a luxe velvet finish, giving Gigi the ultimate outfit clincher — and about five and a half extra inches. Read on to see the knockout look in full, and shop the same star-worthy heels if you’re feeling inspired.

