Even though kale might be one of the healthiest veggies around — it’s packed with vitamins, minerals, and cancer-fighting phytonutrients — it’s also incredibly versatile. It’s great in soups, smoothies, and almost everything in between. Here are 19 ways to prepare this hearty, healthy green.

19267504

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Kale-Recipes-Soups-Smoothies-Salads-20314991

Share

More Celebrity News: