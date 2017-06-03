Fall TV: See When Your Favorite Shows Are Premiering This Year

Unfortunately, some of our favorite TV shows have already been canceled this year, but luckily, there’s something we can all look forward to: Fall TV premieres. Both new and existing shows will be coming back in a few months, from the debut episode of Young Sheldon to the second season of Stranger Things. A few networks have released their lineups, and now we have a better idea of when some of the season’s most anticipated premieres will happen. Grab your calendar and check them out!

CBS

Monday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. — The Big Bang Theory

8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon (special season debut)*

9 p.m. — Kevin Can Wait

9:30 p.m. — Me, Myself & I*

10 p.m. — Scorpion

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. — NCIS

9 p.m. — Bull

10 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. — Survivor

9 p.m. — Seal Team*

10 p.m. — Criminal Minds

Friday, Sept. 29

8 p.m. — MacGyver

9 p.m. — Hawaii Five-0

10 p.m. — Blue Bloods

Sunday, Oct. 1

8:30 p.m. — Wisdom of the Crowd*

9:30 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles

Monday, Oct. 2

8 p.m. — The Big Bang Theory

8:30 p.m. — 9JKL*

9 p.m. — Kevin Can Wait

9:30 p.m. — Me, Myself & I

10 p.m. — Scorpion

Sunday, Oct. 8

10 p.m. — Madam Secretary

Monday, Oct. 30

8 p.m. — Kevin Can Wait

8:30 p.m. — 9JKL

9 p.m. — Me, Myself & I

9:30 p.m. — Superior Donuts

10 p.m. — Scorpion

Thursday, Nov. 2

8 p.m. — The Big Bang Theory

8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon (regular time period)

9 p.m. — Mom

9:30 p.m. — Life in Pieces

10 p.m. — S.W.A.T.*

HBO

Sunday, Sept. 10

10 p.m. — The Deuce

Netflix

Tuesday, Oct. 31

12 a.m. — Stranger Things

(* = new shows)

