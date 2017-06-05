Exclusive First Reveal of Huda Kattan’s 12 Lip Strobe Metallic Glosses

In the midst of an over-saturated, holographic beauty world, Huda Kattan managed to launch a collection of metallic strobing lip gloss collection that feels fresh. The entrepreneur and Instagram star looked for inspiration from both the past and the future when she developed her Lip Strobes, a 12-shade range launching mid June ($18 each, shophudabeauty.com). The hues play into both the frosty shades of the ’90s and iridescent unicorn-inspired products of 2017.

“Right now people are obsessed with things that seem out of this world and give them some type of surprise,” she told POPSUGAR via email. “The idea of something iridescent or duo chromatic seems a little mysterious and unique. They are kind of super ’90s meets the future.”

The colors may play into the existing trend, but each feels unique. There are both sheer and full-coverage shimmer formulas. Expect a range that varies from Enchanted, a pale pink with a pearlescent finish, to Fearless, a sparkly pigmented fuchsia.

“I am obsessed with duo chromes and iridescence right now!” she said of how the concept was born. “We were inspired when we were creating our Melted Strobe for our 3D Highlighters. We were just playing with shimmers and glitters and somehow this was created.”

Huda went on: “For the colors we wanted something that would almost change in some lights or on top of certain colors. All of the glosses have serious shimmer, some are opaque and full of pigment and shine, while others are duo chromatic and iridescent.”

The vlogger admitted she is not always a fan of lip glosses, so she was extra careful when crafting these. Don’t expect the sticky, goopy ones you actually wore back when *NSYNC was together. “I hate gloss, and I am super fussy with what I wear,” she said. “This feels so luxurious and hydrating while wearing. It’s not sticky and the strobes feel super comfortable on the lips.”

She even perfected the applicator to enhance the cozy wearability. “The strobes also have a precision, heart-shaped wand which glides on an even coat for a luminous finish giving you an extra smooth application,” she added.

When it came to naming, she simply picked adjectives that would cater to your moods. “The names were inspired by our Liquid Mattes — we thought of it as the next step to your pout,” Huda explained. “So we thought we would make it a way to describe the personality behind the Liquid Matte. So you could be a Ritzy (Lip Strobe) Trophy Wife (Liquid Matte), or a Shameless (Lip Strobe) Trendsetter (Liquid Matte) and really feel something towards the look you floss.”

Though we knew it would be like choosing between children, we asked which color is her favorite. “This is so hard but I’d have to say that I am obsessed with Snobby,” Huda revealed. “It’s one of the shades which took the longest to create, and I’d bathe in it if I could! It’s a semi-sheer pink shade with gold and pink big shimmers!”

According to Huda, the best way to wear the Lip Strobe is to glide it across your pout, and then take some off with a tissue. “You can remove the gloss by blotting off the excess, which will leave you with a glistening shimmer without the gloss.” She also recommends layering it on thoroughly for an intensely pigmented, shiny style, or dabbing it in just the center of your pout for a subtle contoured effect.

Huda even tried wearing them on her eyelids, which she teased on social media! “I never realized this would work so well until a day before our campaign shoot!” she enthused. “They look ahhhmazing on the lids, and you can wear them on top of a shadow or just as is. For easy application, a small flat brush works nicely or even your fingers will do the trick. I would only recommend adding a small amount and for short periods, since it is a gloss and will move around.” Basically: do it for Instagram, and then wash it off before you attend a rooftop soiree in the heat.

Before you worry about removing these buzzy lipsticks, start planning how you’ll get your hands on them when they launch on Monday! And as you count down the minutes until you can hit “add to cart,” see every shade and swatch — exclusively here first!

