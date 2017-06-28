Evil Lee Has Left The Building: 10 Most Shocking Moments From This Week’s ‘Bachelorette’

The second half of Monday’s two-part Bachelorette episode did not disappoint as Rachel Lindsay said goodbye to SIX guys! Yes, six! The Dallas lawyer made it clear that she was only looking to keep the guys who she could not see a future with, and that did not include almost majority of her suitors (harsh, Rach). So, in Rachel fashion, let’s just cut to the chase and get right to it. Here are this week’s most shocking Bachelorette moments:

1. Rachel FINALLY sent Lee home (Thank God!) but didn’t give Kenny the rose at the end of their two-on-one date! (Sorry y’all, there was no dramatic showdown or epic fight, unlike the previews suggested, just Kenny getting sweet-sweet revenge) In what seemed like a Bachelorette first, the two-on-one winner, Kenny, left without a rose because Rachel said she still wanted to talk to him before just giving it to him. (Rachel’s making these guys work for the roses – I like it!)

2. Before riding off into the sunset with Rachel, following his big two-on-one win, Kenny actually ditched Rach for a bit, just to go back and laugh in Lee’s face — it was actually pretty hilarious. He also offered him some words of encouragement. #BiggerMan

3. Josiah got sent home and then went on a rant about Rachel having poor judgment in men. (Boy, bye!)

4. Eric was awarded a one-on-one date and called it his best date ever. He even said that Rachel’s the one for him – “she’s a wife,” he confessed.

5. The guys were Vikings for the day – they wore costumes and all! However, there was bloodshed as Adam and Kenny required medical attention after injuring themselves during a Viking duel. (It was kinda hot!)

6. Rachel really seems like she’s falling for Bryan – she even asked him if he thought his family would accept her! (She’s so smitten she can’t even hide it) With tears in her eyes, she told the cameras that Bryan accepts her flaws and all and she’s never had that before.

7. Kenny kinda sorta evicted himself! After Kenny basically told Rachel all the reasons they wouldn’t work – he did mention that he missed his daughter too—Rachel said she didn’t feel it was right to keep Kenny there if she had so many questions and concerns about their relationship and he had his daughter at home. So, she sent him packing.

8. Will confessed that throughout his life he’s predominately dated white women.

9. Will and Rachel had the most unromantic date, ever! He made absolutely ZERO attempts to show affection to her! Rachel even had to ask him to kiss her! So, not surprisingly, Rachel sent him home.

10. Rachel broke down at the rose ceremony, so much so she had to walk away in the middle of it. Ultimately though her tears were because she felt bad about saying goodbye to Alex – the Russian stallion!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

