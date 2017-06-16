Eliza Dushku Is Engaged! Actress and Boyfriend Peter Palandjian Share Proposal Photo

Eliza Dushku is set to marry boyfriend Peter Palandjian.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress, 36, announced her engagement Thursday on Instagram with a photo from the proposal. “YES!! Absolutely, my love,” Dushku wrote.

Palandjian, 53, is the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. and former professional tennis player.

The father of four graduated from Harvard in 1987 and was a two-time captain and four-year letter winner for the Crimson and earned All-Ivy honors before turning pro.

Dushku has kept her relationship relatively out of the public eye.

The bride-to-be previously shared a selfie of her and Palandjian with their friends in December 2016.

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/eliza-dushku-engaged/

Share

More Celebrity News: