Drew Scott and Fiancee Linda Phan Reveal Their New L.A. House: You Won’t Believe Its Bizarre Birthing Backstory

Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s new pad in Los Angeles is a baby magnet.

“About 71 years ago there was a pregnant woman standing here and she didn’t want to tell her husband that she was ready to give birth,” Linda says while giving a Facebook Live tour of the space, which will be completely renovated on the engaged couple’s upcoming HGTV series, Drew’s Honeymoon House.

“So the lady that I bought the house off of, 72 years ago, she was born in this front entrance where we’re standing,” Drew finishes.

Drew and Linda, joined by his Property Brothers‘ costar and twin, Jonathan, and Linda’s sister, Wanda, continue the tour, revealing that when they bought it, the asbestos and lead paint were just the beginning of the issues the group came across.

“Linda is obsessed with the wallpaper, which I will admit is some of the most ridiculous wallpaper. There was one that was all poodles and puppies,” Jonathan says, adding. “Every room had a different wallpaper.”

“This house had a lot of character,” Drew says diplomatically.

The twins and their “Property lady,” Linda, are saving most of the makeover drama for the series, but share a few updates they have up their sleeves, like restoring the original stairs, moving the kitchen to back of the home and creating a crafting space for DIY-queen Linda to enjoy.

“It’s going to be so fun,” she says.

With Drew and Linda relocating from the Scott family compound in Las Vegas, Jonathan has an empty room ready and waiting to be filled.

“I’m looking for a roommate in Vegas!” Jonathan says.

Where do we apply?

For the full tour, watch the video above.

