Drew Barrymore’s Many Tattoos Completely Capture Her Rebellious Spirit
As one of the coolest celebrity women of the 1990s, Drew Barrymore had what some may call a “rebellious streak.” She was dating lots of hot guys; she was posing for Playboy; and she was flashing her boobs to David Letterman. She palled around with Courtney Love and was rumored to have had a fling with Sassy and Jane founder Jane Pratt. She was (and still is) a real badass — which is something that is evident in her many tattoos. Scroll through for a look at all of Drew’s ink, including her most recent design, which pays tribute to her two adorable daughters.
