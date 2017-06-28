Donald Trump Has Been Flaunting a Fake Time Magazine Cover For Years

Update: The Washington Post reports that Time magazine “asked the Trump Organization to remove the phony cover from the walls where it was on display.”

Original post: Donald Trump seems to have a fascination with Time magazine. He’s often bragged about appearing on the cover of the publication a record-breaking amount of times — which he has not. (He appeared on one cover prior to his political career, in 1989, but often claimed to have graced as many as a half-dozen issues.) Most recently, however, it became evident that the president has one particular issue framed and hung up throughout his many golf clubs. The only problem? It’s a fake.

A Washington Post article published on June 26 is exploring the mystery of Trump’s fake cover. According to the publication, Trump has framed a forged copy of a March 1, 2009 issue in four of his golf clubs. The fake coverline reads: “Donald Trump: The ‘Apprentice’ is a television smash!” Another line of text adds: “Trump Is Hitting on All Fronts . . . Even TV!” Beyond the fact that the language does not sound remotely like anything that would appear on a Time cover, the March 2009 issue of Time actually came out on March 2 and featured Kate Winslet on its cover. Trump was not mentioned once in that issue.

Kerri Chyka, a spokeswoman for Time Inc., told The Washington Post that the cover is, indeed, fake. Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she could not confirm whether or not Trump knew the cover was fake. “We couldn’t comment on the decor at Trump Golf clubs one way or another,” she said.

It gets way weirder. The cover has reportedly been on display at golf clubs in South Florida, Virginia, Ireland, and Scotland — sometimes in multiple locations within each club. Recently, however, it was reported that the cover was missing from both the Ireland and Scotland locations.

An employee at the Turnberry club in Scotland said, “We used to have a Time magazine cover up — aye, it was there for ages and ages, as long as I’ve been here . . . but they came and took it down a while back.” She added that she thought the cover was taken down due to his controversial reputation as of late.

So why doesn’t Trump hang the 1989 issue of the Time he actually did grace? Well, the text that accompanied his picture on that cover wasn’t entirely complimentary. “This man may turn you green with envy — or just turn you off,” it warned. His second Time cover, on the magazine’s 2016 Person of the Year issue, may not also be the most flattering, best advertising to trumpet in Trump golf clubs. On that issue, Time referred to him as the “President of the Divided States of America.”

