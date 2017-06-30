Donal Logue Makes Impassioned Plea to Missing Child: ‘Please Come Home’

The search for Donal Logue‘s missing child continues, as the Gotham actor took to Twitter again in hopes of a safe return.

Logue, 51, retweeted a message from a different Twitter user but inserted his own message, writing, “Jade. we miss you and love you. please come home. If you can see this, just know I love you and miss you dearly.”

Jade. we miss you and love you. please come home. If you can see this, just know I love and miss you dearly https://t.co/2s6A7OAGq6 — donal logue (@donallogue) June 30, 2017

His missing child, who also goes by Arlo, was reported missing on Tuesday morning, according to an NYPD spokesperson who spoke to PEOPLE.

The NYPD is continuing to look into the missing person’s report filed for the 16-year-old child. According to the spokesperson, Jade was wearing a green sweatshirt and went missing at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough on Monday.

“According to our complaint, the teen went to meet a friend and did not return home,” said the spokesperson. “The teen was reported Tuesday morning.”

The spokesperson was unable to confirm if police have been in touch with the friend Jade was supposed to meet.

Logue took to Twitter on Wednesday, pleading for the public’s help in locating his missing child. Early Thursday morning he sent out another tweet, thanking people for their “love & prayers” and urging anyone with information to call a hotline number.

“Kasey & I dearly miss our baby Jade, aka Arlo, any tips appreciated to the number below,” he wrote. He also linked to a page set up on missingkids.com, a website that aids in finding missing children. Logue later deleted the tweet.

His ex-wife Kasey Smith also posted on Twitter to ask her followers for insight as to her child’s whereabouts.

This is my child Jade Logue. She’s been missing since Monday from the NY/Brooklyn area. Message me or @donallogue please. pic.twitter.com/eMndtfKpZj — Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) June 29, 2017

“This is my child Jade Logue. She’s been missing since Monday from the NY/Brooklyn area,” Smith tweeted Wednesday. “Message me or @donallogue please.”

In addition to the tweet, Smith shared a recent picture of herself alongside Jade, who dons a green jacket and beanie in the snap.

Smith shares a second child, son Finn Logue, with Logue.

On Wednesday, Logue’s rep called for the public’s help in finding his missing child: “The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the 16-year-old who was last seen leaving home Monday afternoon on the way to Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Anyone with information in regards to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.”

