DIY This Festive Fourth of July Nail Art Design

While you’re preparing for your Fourth of July plans at the beach, pool, or a good ol’ barbecue, we have the perfect way to show off your patriotic colors no matter what you’re wearing. Hiroko Fujikawa, owner of MARS the Salon, created the above nail design, and she’s giving us her tips for re-creating the sparkling look.

Prep your nails by filing them to your desired shape and apply a base coat.

Apply two coats of red polish to your thumb.

Apply two coats of blue polish to your index and pinky fingers. For added sparkle, use a polish with glitter; we recommend Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Lady Sings the Blues ($20).

Apply two coats of white polish to your middle finger.

Using nail glue, carefully apply silver rhinestones to ring finger. You can also try a silver glitter polish like Essie Set in Stones ($9) for a similar look.

To create the American flag on your middle finger, use a precision art brush to draw a small box at the lower right corner of the nail. Fill in with blue polish. Next, clean the brush with remover and dip it into silver polish to draw on small stars. Clean the brush again and then dip into red polish to create small horizontal stripes.

Apply a top coat to all your nails to seal and add shine.

