Disney Is Now Selling Unicorn Macarons — Better Late Than Never, Right?

The inexplicable unicorn craze may have peaked months ago, but it seems as though Disney is still embracing the ubiquitous trend. The beloved theme park enterprise just recently began selling unicorn macarons, and the pictures are leading us to believe that they always belonged there.

At the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, Kayla’s Cake has unleashed its adorable strawberry unicorn macaron that tastes like strawberry buttercream! Unfortunately, the Los Angeles-based bakery will only be offering the specialty macaron for a limited time, so it will likely only be available through the Summer.

A single macaron costs just under $3 and a box of six costs anywhere from $15 to $17. Though the unicorn macaron is an Instagram favorite, other notable flavors include matcha green tea, fruity pebble, and passion blood orange. Ahead, see more pictures of the Disney’s latest magical treat.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Disneyland-Unicorn-Macarons-43672451

