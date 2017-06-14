Did Kevin Durant Lose Game 4 on Purpose? Watch the NBA Finals MVP’s FaceTime with James Corden

Kevin Durant can finally call himself an NBA champion (and Finals MVP!), but did he and the Golden State Warriors purposely lose Game 4 so that they could win on home court?

During his one and only TV interview on Wednesday, the small forward had a FaceTime call with Late Late Show host James Corden, and was seemingly hungover from all the post-game celebrations.

“It felt really, really good, I had a lot of champagne last night,” Durant, 28, told Corden about winning his first-ever championship title. (To be specific, the Warriors had $180,000 worth of Moët Impérial Golden Luminous Magnum Bottles).

In addition to going to bed at 6 a.m., Durant had an influx of alcohol after staying sober since February.

“My first drink was pretty rough going down, I had a tough night,” the athlete said. “I’m a little better today, but I got more ahead … all summer,” Durant added of celebrating his stellar season.

And winning in Oakland just made everything that much better. “Did you lose Game 4 on purpose?” Corden asked as Durant responded: “No, we wanted to sweep them. We wanted to go 16-0. But when we lost, we were like, we’d rather win it on our home floor anyways so let’s go handle this business. And we did.” (The Warriors had extended their postseason winning streak to 15 straight games before losing Game 4).

Corden joked, “I would’ve 100% thrown that game,” to which Durant responded, “We played like we did.”

.@KDTrey5 is the real MVP for Facetiming us. The pun is SO INTENDED. pic.twitter.com/1Wob3cGXAd — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) June 14, 2017

With a 129-120 win over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Durant led his team to their second NBA championship in three years. Before coming to the Warriors this season, he spent nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

