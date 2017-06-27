Depugcito, Depurrcito: How Pets Are Enjoying ‘Despacito,’ the Song of the Summer

With radios everywhere — our cars, our homes, on our phones — it’s hard to avoid the summer hits that get heavy play.

This year’s early frontrunner for earworm of the summer is “Despacito,” the Luis Fonsi song featuring Daddy Yankee. The song has been remixed with Justin Bieber and has over 2 BILLION plays on YouTube, so yeah, it’s everywhere.

It’s gotten to the point where even pets are recognizing the summer jam, and, like The Beebs, they are putting their own spin on the song. The results are adorable.

The first to try his paws at a furry redo of Despacito is expert pug parodist Doug the Pug, who recently put out “De’pug’cito.”

Like his past pop culture remakes, “De’pug’cito” is pretty much perfect thanks to Doug’s emotive features and numerous costume changes.

But you don’t need to be an Instagram celeb pet to become a viral “Despacito” sensation.

The adoptable kittens of the SPCA of Westchester also have a purr-ody for you to enjoy. They might just be a few weeks old, but these baby cats have moves that would take years of professional training for most.

Let’s hope this is just the start to a summer full of fluffy takes on “Despacito.”

Via: http://people.com/pets/doug-the-pug-despacito-parody-video/

Share

More Celebrity News: