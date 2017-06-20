Demi Lovato Says Child Stardom Made Transition to Mainstream Success ‘Difficult’: ‘I Wouldn’t Start That Young’

Demi Lovato is one of the biggest popstars in the world, but she admits that it hasn’t been easy transitioning from Camp Rock to “Confident.”

Speaking on Monday in Cannes, France to Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s head of original programming, the singer, 24, says if she had a chance to start over again, she wouldn’t have become involved in the entertainment industry so young.

“I wouldn’t start that young if I could do it over again,” she revealed. “It was a difficult transition from child star to transforming into a mainstream artist. It’s something that is very challenging.”

“You have to find your identity,” she continued. “For so long you’ve been molded into something and then you’re expected to figure out who you are very fast in front of the entire world.”

The “Cool for the Summer” singer is gearing up to introduce her fans to a different side of herself with a new YouTube docuseries called Demi Lovato: Simply Uncomplicated that premieres in the fall and follows her on a yearlong journey.

“I feel like I’m at a turning point in my life — I’m turning 25,” Lovato said. “I feel like I’ve lived a lot longer than I actually have.”

Via: http://people.com/music/demi-lovato-transition-to-mainstream-was-difficult/

Share

More Celebrity News: