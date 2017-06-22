DeMario Jackson Reportedly Invited Back to Film Bachelor in Paradise Season 4

DeMario Jackson is reportedly headed back to paradise. After production on season four of Bachelor in Paradise was abruptly suspended on June 11 due to a drunken hook-up gone wrong between DeMario and fellow contestant Corinne Olympios — an incident that was initially reported to be so disturbing that two producers stepped forward to file complaints against the show — Warner Bros. opened an investigation into the matter. On June 20 they released a statement saying that the footage of what happened yielded no evidence of misconduct, and production on season four of the show will resume. “We can say that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member,” they said. “Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

Since Warner Bros. found none of the allegations to be true, Demario was reportedly invited back to continue filming season four of BIP. Us Weekly reports that the rest of the original cast has also been invited back, but it’s still unclear if Corinne will return as well. Shortly following the incident, Corinne and DeMario both hired legal counsel to help them navigate the scandal, and DeMario eventually lost his job over the allegations. Corinne released a statement of her own via attorney Marty Singer, saying that “something bad obviously took place” the night she and DeMario hooked up, and that she’s entered therapy “to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.” Corinne has yet to comment on Warner Bros.’s latest statement.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/DeMario-Jackson-Bachelor-Paradise-Season-4-43662734

