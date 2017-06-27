DeMario Gets Teary Going Over the Bachelor in Paradise Scandal

Bachelor in Paradise recently announced that production on season four will resume following a drunken hookup gone wrong between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, but that doesn’t mean fallout from the controversy has stopped. After DeMario released a statement saying it’s unfortunate that his “character and family name has been assassinated” by “false claims and malicious allegations,” the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant sat down with E! News’s Melanie Bromley for a three-part, two-night interview to tell his side of the story.

Although the full interview won’t air until Monday and Tuesday night at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., respectively, E! News released a short clip of what’s to come, and DeMario couldn’t help but get emotional while discussing the ordeal. “It was stressful. For me, mostly for my mother,” he said. “It’s hard to see your mom cry every single day. It was very difficult.” He further added that his father has been his rock throughout the media scrutiny. “My dad, he kept me extremely strong and kept me grounded and humble, but having your mom cry every day for something that you know you didn’t do.”

Warner Bros. conducted a full investigation into what allegedly happened between DeMario and Corinne and announced on June 20 that they didn’t find anything supporting the allegations against DeMario, and that they do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. “We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member,” they said. “Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

Corinne, for her part, has hired legal representation in the form of high-powered Hollywood attorney Marty Singer, who is conducting an investigation of his own. “Several cast members and producers have come forward confirming the facts disclosed by my client,” he said in a statement. “If nothing improper occurred on the set, why was the production shut down within two days of production?” Most of Bachelor in Paradise’s season four cast is returning, but it doesn’t look like Corinne and DeMario will be among them.

