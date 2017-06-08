Dad-to-Be Ian Somerhalder Is Adorably Attentive to Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed
Have we mentioned lately how adorable Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are together? The couple, who are currently expecting their first child together, enjoyed a sweet day date on Tuesday as they grabbed a bite to eat at Gjelina in Venice, CA. While Nikki showed off her growing baby bump in a blue jumper, Ian wore a casual gray shirt and jeans as he carried her purse around town. And the cuteness didn’t stop there. Like a true gentleman, the Vampire Diaries star helped his wife cross the street by lending his arm and cuddling up to her as they waited for traffic. His beloved character, Damon Salvatore, may be dead, but Ian proves time and time again that chivalry isn’t. If you need us, we’ll just be flipping through these photos and swooning over Ian and Nikki’s sweet, sweet love.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ian-Somerhalder-Nikki-Reed-LA-June-2017-43615016