Could Tarek El Moussa Be the Next Bachelor? He’s Definitely Into the Idea

Following his dramatic split from Christina El Moussa in 2016, Tarek El Moussa is trying to keep his personal life simple as a self-proclaimed “single guy loving life.” In a recent interview with E! News, the Flip or Flop host opened up about dating, coparenting, and The Bachelor.

When asked about his so-called “new life,” Tarek said, “The biggest thing I’m doing is half of the time is spending time with my kids and the other half is traveling. I’m going out to dinners. I’m meeting new friends.” He also explained, “I’ve never really been single before, believe it or not, so it’s a whole new life and I’m having a lot of fun. I’m just a free spirit. I’m happy. I love going on dates. I like meeting girls. I’m just enjoying it.”

That being said, fatherhood is still his top priority. Tarek said, “I’m a dad half the time, I’m a single guy half the time, so I have at this point in my life the best of both worlds after the separation,” adding, “Being a dad is number one.”

Though Tarek said he’s opposed to using a dating app, he isn’t ruling out dating shows. When asked if he would ever be on The Bachelor, Tarek said, “I would be open to that. I would absolutely be open to that.”

In another moment, he clarified, “I’m open for dating shows. I’m ready to date and be healthy. I mean, the last three years have really kicked my butt: cancer, cancer, back, 50-pound weight swing. I’m finally in a place where I’m healthy, happy, and I’m ready to move forward.” Your move, ABC.

