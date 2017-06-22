Christina Perri Is Engaged to Boyfriend Paul Costabile—See Her Sparkling Ring!

This will melt your “Jar of Hearts”!

Christina Perri happily announced her engagement to boyfriend Paul Costabile on Thursday evening. “Paul asked me to marry him tonight and i said yes!” the singer, 30, shared on Twitter.

The bride-to-be also debuted her wrapped V‑shaped diamond engagement ring on Instagram with the same caption.

“I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes!!!” on-air host Costabile shared on Instagram and Twitter.

Perri previously dated Broadway actor Steve Kazee, whom she duets with on her hit 2011 single, “A Thousand Years.”

Via: http://people.com/music/christina-perri-engaged/

Share

More Celebrity News: