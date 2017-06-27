Chrissy Teigen’s Chicken Pot Pie Soup Belongs in the Soup Hall of Fame

After making this recipe, you’ll understand why Chrissy Teigen calls herself the soup master. It’s everything you love about chicken pot pie — rich, hearty, creamy — but it’s way easier to make, and the crust . . . the crust crackers are beyond. They’re flaky, buttery pie crust crackers that you use to scoop up the soup, and they’re the real star of this filling meal — look at that golden-brown sexiness! If you make this for your friends and family, they’re going to shower you with praise. And if you’re only cooking for one or two, it makes for leftovers you’ll actually look forward to eating, plus you can freeze the rest for later.

One note: you definitely don’t have to make the pie crust in a food processor (I mixed it by hand in a bowl, and it turned out great). I didn’t make any other changes to the recipe, and it came out perfectly. Pour yourself a bowl of home-cooked love and make this recipe ASAP.

