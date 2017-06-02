Chris Stapleton Needs Physical Therapy for Broken Bone and Detached Tendon in Right Hand

Chris Stapleton is on the road to recovery, but his tour remains postponed.

The 39-year-old country music singer addressed a letter to fans on his website Thursday, saying he needed physical therapy for a hand injury that caused him to cancel several tour dates.

“After seeing a specialist, I have some information to share,” Stapleton wrote. “I’m on the road to recovery from a broken bone & a detached tendon in my right index finger.”

“The doctor is hopeful that with some physical therapy I will be playing guitar again soon,” he continued. “Right now, I can’t possibly give you guys the show you deserve. I always want to give you my very best.”

He added, “There is little in this world that I enjoy more than getting to make music with all of you night after night. Thank you for the privilege. Your support and understanding through all of this lets me know now, more than ever, I have the best fans in the world.”

Stapleton was forced to postpone three weeks of his The All-American Road Show tour, as well as his performance at the 2017 CMA Music Festival.

PEOPLE confirmed Wednesday that Stapleton had suffered a hand injury, necessitating a change in schedule.

In a statement shared through Stapleton’s website, the postponed shows – including those in California, West Virginia and Ohio – were listed. Concertgoers were advised to “hold on to your tickets” as Stapleton’s team said they are “working to reschedule.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the statement read.

Stapleton was previously plagued with vocal issues last year and was forced to postpone a Santa Barbara show after losing his voice. “I had to cancel a show because of playing stuff like this, where there is dust in the air,” he told Rolling Stone at Bonnaroo 2016. “We played two weeks at Coachella and the second weekend took me down.”

Via: http://people.com/country/chris-stapleton-physical-therapy-hand-injury/

Share

More Celebrity News: