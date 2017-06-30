Call Your Cluster, Because Netflix Has Agreed to a 2-Hour Series Finale For Sense8

Netflix felt the wrath of Sense8 fans everywhere in early June when the Wachowski’s cult-hit was unceremoniously canceled after two seasons, leaving many of the drama’s storylines unresolved. Fortunately it looks like the streaming network is doing something about the backlash and giving the show the 2-hour ending it deserves.

The exciting update was delivered in the form of a letter from creator Lana Wachowski herself, who shared it via the Sense8 Twitter account. “It is my great pleasure as well as Netflix’s (believe me, they love the show as much as we do but the numbers have always been challenging) to announce that there will be another two-hour special released next year,” she wrote. “After that . . . if this experience has taught me anything, you NEVER know.” Netflix has yet to release their own official statement on the matter.

Death doesn’t let you say goodbye. 2 hour finale episode in the works. Tell your cluster. pic.twitter.com/GHZgGuHwS0

— Sense8 (@sense8) June 29, 2017

The move is definitely a surprise given Netflix’s staunch refusal to renew the show just a few weeks ago, which they explained in a message on their Facebook page: “To our Sense8 family . . . We’ve seen the petitions. We’ve read the messages. We know you want to #RenewSense8, and we wish we could #BringBackSense8 for you. The reason we’ve taken so long to get back to you is because we’ve thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work but unfortunately we can’t. Thank you for watching and hope you’ll stay close with your cluster around the world. #SensatesForever.”

It might not be the renewal news Sense8-lovers have been hoping for, but it’s definitely a chance for some much-needed closure.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Sense8-Series-Finale-Details-43694565

Share

More Celebrity News: