Buffalo Bills Cornerback Shareece Wright Took an 8-Hour Uber to Avoid Missing a Voluntary Team Practice

Put him in coach, he’s come a long way!

Buffalo Bills cornerback Shareece Wright made an expensive, eight-hour Uber trip to New York on Monday just to ensure his presence at a voluntary team practice, according to ESPN.

Wright shared a photo of his receipt to Twitter, which revealed the trip from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport to the team’s facility in upstate New York was around 550 miles, and cost him $632.08.

A man identified by ESPN as a rep for Wright claimed that the athlete also tipped $300 to his driver, making the grand total of his transportation to practice over $900.

The cost of an @uber from Chicago to Buffalo $632.08 fare + $300 tip = $932.08 https://t.co/Esxgt9OeK8 — Tamerat Berhe, Esq. (@TamBerhe) June 6, 2017

It’s unclear why Wright chose to take Uber, but his trip’s starting location lead some to believe it was a canceled flight.

FROM PEN: Scott Hamilton Today

According to ESPN, Wright just signed with the Bills in May after two seasons playing with the Baltimore Ravens.

Via: http://people.com/sports/sherecce-wright-uber-to-practice/

Share

More Celebrity News: