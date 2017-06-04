British Prime Minister Says “Enough Is Enough” After Recent London Attacks

On Sunday, June 6, British Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the UK following the third terrorist attack in Britain in the last three months. “We believe are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face,” May said, referring to the horrific attacks that occurred this past March, again in May at an Ariana Grande concert, and once more over the weekend when a white van struck several pedestrians on the London Bridge and three attackers stabbed passerby at a nearby Borough Market..

May said the increase of terrorist attacks are being copied by individuals who have a perverse ideology of the Islamic religion. “It is an ideology that claims our western values of freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam . . [it is] a perversion of the truth.”

May also called for prominent changes in the way the UK addressed the threat of terrorism, including new regulations on websites and internet service providers who allow “space space[s]” for terrorists. “We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach international agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning. And we need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of extremism online.”

The Prime Minister also called out the UK’s own issues with extremism, saying, “We need to live our lives not in a series of separated, segregated communities, but as one truly United Kingdom . . . Enough is enough . . . We must come together, we must pull together, and united we will take on and defeat our enemies.”

President Trump also issued several statements about the recent London attacks on Twitter, calling for a reinstatement of his blocked travel ban “as an extra level of safety!” Read what he else had to say below.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017



We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017



At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017



Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That’s because they used knives and a truck!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017





