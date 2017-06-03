Bill Maher Sparks Outrage After Dropping the N-Word on Real Time

WARNING: This post contains graphic language.

Another comedian is causing headlines for a less than funny “joke.”

Bill Maher used the N-word during a conversation with Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse on Friday night’s episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

Bill Maher is out here feeling way too comfortable and just used the N-word on his show. pic.twitter.com/JAojuSqn4j — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 3, 2017

Maher, 61, responded to Sasse’s question, “Would you like to come work in the field with us?” with the N-word.

“Work in the fields?” Maher asked. “Senator, I’m a house n–.”

Sasse, who looked slightly taken aback by the comment, lightly chuckled but did not comment on the choice word.

Maher told the audience it was a joke, but people were quick to take to Twitter to address the late night veteran’s comment.

Kathy Griffin at home right now, thankfully watching Bill Maher like pic.twitter.com/kvTS1mXRDg — Behdad Sami (@iambdsami) June 3, 2017

Ain’t that sad? Bill Maher saw Kathy Griffin getting heat and got jealous. “You know what tops a beheading? Call yourself a nigger!” Loser. — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) June 3, 2017

Maher’s casual n-bomb is a reminder of truth #1. It’s also the logical conclusion of the anti-PC dogma of the ppl umbraging the most tonite. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher gotta go. — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) June 3, 2017

Someone is about to write the “Hold My Beer” tweet featuring Kathy Griffin and Bill Maher. I call for a complete and total shutdown. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 3, 2017

Me after watching that clip of Bill Maher pic.twitter.com/y099nvBsp0 — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) June 3, 2017

One person to come to Maher’s defense was Kelly Carlin, daughter of comedy legend George Carlin. She responded to the outrage by tweeting out a video of her father talking about the N-word in a bit about judging words based on their context.

My thoughts on Bill Maher tonight – https://t.co/QTo6XzdJx6 Context. — Kelly Carlin (@kelly_carlin) June 3, 2017

Maher’s faux pas comes after Kathy Griffin acknowledged Tuesday that she “crossed the line” by posing for a photo with a replica of President Donald Trump‘s bloodied, decapitated head in her hand.

“I’m a comic. I crossed the line, I moved the line and then I crossed the line,” Griffin, 56, said in a video posted on Twitter. “I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people, it wasn’t funny.”

Griffin was fired by CNN from her New Year’s Eve special job the day after her apology. She shared the gig with longtime friend and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

On Friday, the comedian appeared in a press conference, accusing Trump and his family of “bullying” her and “trying to ruin my life forever.”

