Beyonce Gives Birth To Twins With Jay Z

According to what insiders told Showbiz411, Beyonce finally gave birth to her twins! Queen Bey and Jay Z are said to have welcomed their twins on late Monday night or early Tuesday morning after reports surfaced that the famous couple rushed to a Los Angeles hospital in the middle of the night.

Hospital insiders reveal that Bey and Jay’s team shut down the whole fifth floor and are moving patients to another building.

“Beyonce’s entourage and security team are at a West Los Angeles hospital,” a source told HollywoodLife. “Beyonce’s security was seen leaving her Beverly Hills home this morning carrying two baby seats to a hospital in West LA.”

In an effort to keep the arrival of their second and third child private, the A-List couple reportedly planned to leave their home during dark. The couples’ security team were on high alert and on standby stationed outside the unnamed birthing center as they prepared in anticipation for the arrival of the babies.

“Beyonce’s due date was yesterday and she has been seeing her OB/GYN on a regular basis at a different location,” the source told the outlet. “This trip to this hospital is unique.”

