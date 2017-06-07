Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt will be celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary in July, and the couple got a head start on the milestone by returning to where it all began: Italy! The couple was spotted off the coast of Tuscany for a relaxing beach getaway this week — on Monday, John went shirtless and Emily sported a pink printed bikini as they lounged on a yacht and took a dip in the ocean. Emily was also photographed doing a little shopping and checking out cute kids’ shoes at a nearby shop.

Back in 2010, Emily and John tied the knot at George Clooney’s waterside estate in Lake Como, and since then, they’ve shared countless cute moments on the red carpet, starred in huge films, and welcomed their daughters, Hazel and Violet, in 2014 and 2016.

