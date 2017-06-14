Bella Thorne Reveals Details from Her Time in Cannes With Scott Disick: His Partying Was ‘Way Too Much for Me’

Bella Thorne is coming clean about her adventures in Cannes with Scott Disick — and how his partying ways were a bit much for her liking.

In May, photos surfaced of the pair getting close aboard a luxury private villa during the film festival, after sparking romance rumors the week before when they stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles and then jetted out to Cannes together.

“I throw a lot of house parties, and that’s how I meet these people. They come to my house party and they’re like, ‘Yo, I heard you’re having a party,’” Thorne explained to Complex of how she meets certain male celebrities. “I’m just like, ‘Okay, French Montana. Hi, French.’ That’s how I met Scott — he came to a house party of mine and I was like ‘hi.’”

And when asked about a specific Cannes photo of her and Disick getting handsy, Thorne clarified that the moment was simply a wardrobe malfunction.

“Honestly, my nipple came out of my bikini and he tried to fix it for me and it looks like he’s grabbing my boob,” the Famous in Love actress said. “That’s very nice of you to actually not sit there and stare at my nipple because my boobs are big — they come out of my shirt all the time! You can’t keep those suckers down.”

But Thorne cut her trip short as she flew out of France and took to Snapchat to share a video of herself on the plane, which she captioned: “Bye Cannes you were boring.”

It turns out, Thorne was unimpressed by Disick’s partying.

“Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up… I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave,’” she recalled.

“We were a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving,” the Disney Channel alum continued. “I love to go out and have fun, I love to f—ing dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’”

Since returning from the Cannes Film Festival, Thorne has been spending time with her former beau, Gregg Sulkin.

“After hooking up with Scott and feeling like a total fool, she realized she and Gregg had something more special. She started hitting him up after she got back,” a source told PEOPLE.

