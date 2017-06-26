Barack Obama and His Girls Kick Off Their Summer Vacation With Some Whitewater Rafting

Is anyone having more fun than Barack Obama post-presidency? The former president and his family officially kicked off their 10-day vacation in Bali, Indonesia on Friday. The country holds a special place in Barack’s heart given that he lived there for several years as a child. The family is expected to do some exploring during their trip, and on Friday, Barack spent the day at the Jatiluwih Rice Terraces in Tabanan. The following day, he and Michelle appeared to have a blast while whitewater rafting in the Bongkasa Village with their daughters, Sasha, 16, and Malia, 18.

Barack lived in Indonesia for four years when he was 6 years old. His mother, Ann Dunham, married an Indonesian man and worked as an anthropologist in the city of Yogyakarta before Barack returned to his home state of Hawaii to live with his grandparents. The brood is expected to make stops in Jakarta and Yogyakarta, and Barack is also scheduled to speak at an Indonesian Diaspora Congress event on July 1.

