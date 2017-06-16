Bachelor in Paradise: Everything That’s Happened Since Season 4 Got Canceled

Image Source: Getty / Rich Fury

Bachelor in Paradise’s fourth season was canceled following an incident involving contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. The pair are at the heart of a heated controversy over a drunken sexual encounter that went wrong on the reality show’s set, that has everyone from host Chris Harrison to former Bachelor contestants speaking out. The details of what exactly went down are still unconfirmed, but new information — including official statements from both Corinne and DeMario — is coming fast and furious. Here’s what we know so far:

Production on Bachelor in Paradise is suspended. ABC announced they’d halted production on Sunday, June 11, and Warner Bros. released a statement on the matter shortly afterwards. “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico,” they said. “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

Rumors about Corinne and DeMario start on Twitter. LA Times writer Amy Kaufman tweeted out information she got from a source close to Bachelor in Paradise, who revealed production on the show was shut down because of Corinne and DeMario getting physical in the pool. “On the first day of production, Sunday, DeMario and Corinne got extremely drunk, per my source,” she wrote. “Corinne came up to DeMario at the bar and kissed him. They proceeded to the pool, where they got naked. From this point forward, things turned into ‘soft-core porn.’ They did not have sex. But it was very raunchy.”

A producer on the show takes action. A producer who witnessed the hook-up was apparently uncomfortable with what happened in the pool and is now suing the production for misconduct. E! News reported that the producer in question filed the complaint without personally witnessing the event or watching the footage on tape.

BIP season four cast members leave Mexico. According to blogger Reality Steve (Steve Carbone), cast members were flown out of Sayulita, Mexico, where the season was filming, to Houston on that Sunday.

Disturbing details about the hook-up come to light. By June 12, a source told People that what happened was more serious than simply a drunken hook-up; Corinne may have been too drunk to consent during the sexual encounter. “The show absolutely values the primacy of consent, and this instance it appears as though conduct allegedly occurred without the proper consent having been given,” one source revealed to the magazine.

BIP contestants react. An anonymous contestant on the show also spoke to People on June 12, revealing that the other cast members are angry the situation escalated to that point at all. “People are pissed, and not just at DeMario. We’re pissed that this whole thing happened,” the contestant said. “They could have seen that she was drinking too much and that he was taking advantage. They could have stopped this before it got this far. But they decided to let it go, and let it happen, and see what happened? So, I’m angry at the show, and everyone else is too.” Past and current members of the franchise further aired their grievances and offered messages of support on Twitter.

Conflicting reports about the nature of Corinne and DeMario’s relationship emerge. Despite TMZ’s early report that “everything was fine” between the pair after the drunken encounter and that DeMario and Corinne were on good terms, sources close to Corinne denied it. They alleged to the website that she “was in a blackout state” when the hook-up happened and doesn’t remember a thing but is placing most of the blame on the producers for not stepping in.

The BIP cast was put in lockdown after the incident. A contestant told People on June 12 that the cast was put on lockdown just days after arriving in Mexico. “We were told to stay in a certain part of the [resort] while they figured out what the hell had happened,” the contestant said. “We knew something bad had happened; there was a dark energy that came around the house. You have to understand that we weren’t even there a week.” After one of them asked a producer if the season would resume, they were told no. “She said that there was an investigation going on, and that could take days, weeks, or even months.”

Chris Harrison warns fans of “misinformation out there” regarding controversy. Longtime host Chris Harrison released a statement on June 13. “Normally with a situation like this I would not say anything until the incident is fully resolved, but with all the rumors and misinformation being put out there, I don’t find that to be possible anymore,” he began, before noting that everyone’s well-being is of utmost importance. “It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming. An investigation into the situation was started immediately . . . they’re moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that’s done, a clear, concise decision can be made about where we go from here.” He finished his statement by noting that “there’s a a lot of misinformation out there” about the incident in the press, and that he and the rest of the Bachelor in Paradise team “urge everyone to be patient” until their investigation is complete.

Corinne breaks her silence. Information about Corinne and DeMario had been coming only from anonymous sources up until Wednesday, June 14, when Corinne set the record straight via her publicist, Stan Rosenfield. “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place,” she said. “As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.” She also explained that she’s hired a full legal team, including high-powered Hollywood attorney Marty Singer.

DeMario comes out swinging with a statement criticizing rumors. “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” the 30-year-old contestant said via his publicist, Eve Sarkisyan-Nunn, on June 14. “I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

A second producer files a complaint against BIP. Like the first producer who’s suing the show, a second member of the production team has come forward to file a complaint about whether or not Corinne was able to give consent during her encounter with DeMario despite only hearing about what happened through second or third parties. Reality Steve reported on June 14 that “all parties involved are wishing they could take it back. They never thought it would reach a level that it did.”

DeMario gets fired from his job. On June 15, DeMario told Inside Edition that, as a result of the allegations of sexual misconduct, he was fired from his job as an executive recruiter. “My character has been assassinated. My family name has been drug through the mud,” he said, echoing his earlier statement. “The only thing I want is for the truth to come out. I feel like the truth will be able to come out in those videos . . . I don’t blame anyone right now. All I want is the tapes.”

