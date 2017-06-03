Alec Baldwin Defends Kathy Griffin in Wake of Trump Photo Controversy: ‘Ignore Him’

Not all Donald Trumps are mad at comedian Kathy Griffin after she posed with a fake bloodied, severed head of the 45th President of the United States.

Alec Baldwin — who has portrayed the 70-year-old former reality star on NBC’s Saturday Night Live since September 2016 — stood by Griffin in a series of tweets on Friday night.

“Kathy… f— them them. F— them all,” Baldwin, 59, wrote. “No one believes you meant to threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights.”

“Ignore him,” Baldwin continued. “Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him.”

The two-time Emmy-winning actor likened the situation Griffin is going through to a political controversy he dealt with in 1998 — when he joked about then-Rep. Henry Hyde on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

“Kathy… baby… I’ve been there,” he said. “The whole Henry Hyde thing with Conan, where we bring out an oxygen mask at the end? A joke. That’s what I thought. That’s what we intended. No one walked out of the studio and said, ‘No! We’re serious!’ No one. But all your gutless, weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully.”

Indeed, many members of the GOP including Trump slammed Griffin after the photo came out —saying the 56-year-old jokester “should be ashamed of herself” for the photo, taken by celebrity photographer Tyler Shields.

“My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. Sick!”

First Lady Melania Trump even gave a rare statement, questioning Griffin’s “mental health.”

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Griffin has apologized for the photo twice — first on Tuesday, in a video posted to Twitter where she explained, “I’m a comic. I crossed the line, I moved the line and then I crossed the line. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people, it wasn’t funny.”

She then gave a tearful press conference on Friday — apologizing again for the gag gone wrong and claiming Trump and his family were “bullying” her and “trying to ruin life forever.”

“I don’t think I will have a career after this,” she said while crying, adding that the Trumps’ alleged bullying has led to her being vilified, receiving death threats and losing work. “I’m going to be honest, he broke me.”

The photo stunt has already cost Griffin multiple gigs, including her job hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special and a sponsorship with the company Squatty Potty.

While many liberals — including friend Anderson Cooper and Chelsea Clinton — have criticized Griffin, Baldwin is one of the first major stars to offer her public support. Others have included Jim Carrey.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

According to Griffin, the photo was intended to be in protest of Trump’s sexist words to journalist Megyn Kelly during a 2016 Republican presidential debate, in which he said the former Fox News host had “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever” when she asked him about his past comments regarding women.

“I’m always going to stick up for a woman who I feel is being demeaned,” Griffin said of Kelly on Fridy, adding that she was being targeted by the president because she is a woman.

“This wouldn’t be happening to a guy. It’s a woman thing,” she said. “It’s coming directly from the President of the United States to a 56-year-old comedienne. He picked me. I’m the easiest target. I’m a D-list comedian.”

“But I didn’t grab anybody’s you-know-what,” she added, referencing Trump’s “grab them by the p—-” Access Hollywood tape.

Via: http://people.com/politics/alec-baldwin-defends-kathy-griffin-donald-trump-blooded-head-photo/

