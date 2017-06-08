After Battling Anorexia For 17 Years, Woman Reminds Herself That She’s “Strong Enough”

‘Insert interesting/inspiring text’ #eatingdisorderrecovery #eatingdisorder #weightgain #fitfam #fitness #fitnesslife #fitnessjourney

Holly Griffiths battled an eating disorder for 17 years, but now that she’s in recovery, she’s reflecting on her journey of ups and downs and how she finally realized recovery was possible. The London-based mother of two documents her progress on Instagram, where she posts side-by-side photos that show how far she’s come in her recovery. Holly recently posted a photo, seen below, where she opened up about “having faith” through this experience.

“When I posted the photo on the left I wrote in he caption that I had bloated thighs,” she captioned the photo. “What???!?!!?! Almost eighteen months ago I ate a pizza and kept it down and it was that day that made me seriously consider recovery as a viable option and as something that I may be able to do.”

At the time, Holly, a yogi and mental health advocate, could never imagine what it’d feel like to feel the way she does now, living a healthy life.

#transformationtuesday When I posted the photo on the left I wrote in he caption that I had bloated thighs. What???!?!!?! Almost eighteen months ago I ate a pizza and kept it down and it was that day that made me seriously consider recovery as a viable option and as something that I may be able to do. At that time I had no idea how I’d do it and I had very little hope of reaching a place where I would be able to be spontaneous, eat a genuinely balanced diet I never thought that I could ever reach the point I’m at now, never. And now I’m here and I can’t imagine that I could fall back down to where I was. What this shows me is just because I can’t imagine something doesn’t mean it isn’t possible. But it also shows me how much I am capable of and that gives me faith when I think about a possibility of relapse. If I am strong enough to get this far I am strong enough to hold on even when times are hard. #bodyimage #recovery #recoverythoughts #eatingdisorderrecovery #eatingdisorder #fitfam #fitness #fitnesslife #fitnessjourney

“At that time I had no idea how I’d do it and I had very little hope of reaching a place where I would be able to be spontaneous, eat a genuinely balanced diet, I never thought that I could ever reach the point I’m at now, never,” she wrote. “And now I’m here and I can’t imagine that I could fall back down to where I was. What this shows me is just because I can’t imagine something doesn’t mean it isn’t possible.”

She closed her note with an inspirational message: “But it also shows me how much I am capable of and that gives me faith when I think about a possibility of relapse. If I am strong enough to get this far I am strong enough to hold on even when times are hard.”

She’s made such remarkable progress and is SO strong emotionally (and physically, too) — just look at her smile. Holly’s message is so important to anyone struggling with an eating disorder or anyone who fears a relapse. You don’t know how much you’re capable of until you go forth and try to make those changes.

If you or anyone you know is struggling from an eating disorder, call the toll-free confidential helpline at 1-800-931-2237 or go to www.nationaleatingdisorders.org.

