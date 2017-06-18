A GOP Rep Beheaded a Chicken to Make a Point About Abortion and Isn’t Apologetic Over It

Posted by Mike Moon on Wednesday, March 30, 2016

While most of the nation remains fixated on the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, local lawmakers continue to push bills to limit a woman’s reproductive choice. Some of the bills include ridiculous requirements, while other representatives don’t understand how inaccessible birth control can be. However, Republican Representative Mike Moon of Missouri might win for the most insane comment on abortion yet, as he beheaded a chicken to make a point about the issue.

Moon, who has previously compared abortions to the Holocaust and slavery, posted a video of beheading a chicken to Facebook on June 12. In it, he talks about how Governor Eric Greitens has called a special session to take on antiabortion bills. Moon laments that he was in the middle of his Summer job, but it doesn’t stop him from continuing with his political duty. “But like any good career politician, when I get the call,” he said before beheading the chicken. “I’m going back to work.” Moon then proceeds to talk more about abortions and proceeds to pluck out the chicken’s heart.

Yep, just when you think you’ve figured out Republicans and their stances on abortion, one representative just goes and kills a chicken! The video struck a nerve with several people, but Moon is unapologetic. In a follow-up post on June 13, Moon wrote, “Some people seem to be freaking out about the chicken video… I wonder if they know what an abortion is?” and then linked to an abortion page on his website.

However, while Moon’s antics are unhinged, Missouri Governor Greitens’s call for a special session to pass more antiabortion laws is even more worrisome. Greitens also wants to repeal an ordinance in St. Louis that “bans employers from firing, refusing to hire or disciplining women because they have an abortion, take contraception, use artificial insemination or become pregnant while unmarried.” This isn’t the first time the ordinance is under attack; in May, two Missouri lawmakers joked that women should get abortions at the zoo.

