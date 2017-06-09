9 Reasons Your Child Should Be Playing Minecraft

Does your child spend hours at their computer or game console playing Minecraft ($20)? Well, that may not be a bad thing. Targeted toward kids between the ages of 9 and 15, this simple building-blocks game is one the few that successfully educates and entertains players. While we don’t encourage all-day play, your child may benefit from playing Minecraft for 30 minutes each night. From boosting their grades to improving their social skills, there are several reasons to make a little extra screen time for this popular video game.

