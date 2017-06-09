9 Healthy Staples You Should Buy in Bulk on Amazon Prime

If you have an Amazon Prime account, it’s high time you make the most of your money. And while “making the most of your money” might mean getting cute and cheap activewear or affordable sneakers, it also means stocking up on healthy grocery staples so you don’t even have to go to the grocery store.

These shelf-stable, versatile, always-necessary items are ideal for your healthier lifestyle and cooking, and you’ll never NOT need them. From coconut oil to cook with (and literally cover your body with) to quinoa and oats, you’ll want these items on hand, and Amazon Prime will make that easier for you.

41899108

Chia Seeds: Chia seeds are always a good thing to keep handy for mixing into yogurt, making overnight oats and chia pudding, adding to drinks and smoothies, and sprinkling onto your salads and toasts. When you do the subscribe-and-save option (clutch for a staple like this), it’s only $7 for a two-pound bag.

Quinoa: Another smart subscription option is quinoa, an essential grain for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. At $19 for a four-pound bag with the savings option, you’ll have plenty of protein-packed grains to go around for a really affordable price.

Canned Coconut Milk: Coconut milk is so great to have on hand for healthy cooking, whether you’re making a curry, smoothie, or chia pudding. It’s shelf-stable, so you don’t have to worry it will spoil, and you’ll appreciate the subscribe option when you don’t have to lug heavy cans home from the grocery store. Get a bulk 12-pack for only $13 on Amazon Prime.

Almond Butter: Of course you’re going to want to subscribe to almond butter. You’ll get a large 16-ounce jar for less than $11 with the subscribe-and-save plan.

Oats: Oats are cheap, they save time, they’re good for sleep, they help with weight loss, they make a delicious variety of foods — what more could you want from a health food? Prime makes it even better with a $14 four-pack of 32-ounce bags (TONS of oats!) from Bob’s Red Mill, a reliable and high-quality brand.

Collagen Peptides: This is a pricier option, but you can save on this healthy food with Vital Proteins’ large canister of collagen peptides for $43 (and you save a couple of bucks if you subscribe). Add it to coffee, smoothies, baked goods, pancakes, and more.

Almond Flour: Another superexpensive staple is almond flour (which can be upwards of 80 cents to a dollar per ounce in the store). On Amazon Prime, you can get a four-pound bag for $29, making it about 36 cents per ounce.

Coconut Oil: Subscribe to this healthy fat to keep the coconut oil flowing and make your trimonthly (recommended shipment every three months) order only $18. Put it in your food, make a healthy fudge, rub it on your body . . . live your coconut-oil-covered truth.

Tuna: Subscribe to (and save money with) some shelf-stable protein: canned tuna. With the subscription pricing, you’ll get cans for 75 cents a piece, making for some incredibly affordable lunches.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Bulk-Healthy-Food-Items-Amazon-Prime-43597185

Share

More Celebrity News: