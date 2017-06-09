9 “Crazy Cat Lady” Beauty Products You Need Right Meow

The term “crazy cat lady” has lost much of its effect as a pejorative term in recent years, as cat-loving women everywhere proudly claim it as their own, like an empty Amazon Prime box. If you identify as a cat lady, you can now literally wear your affection for all things feline on your face with a line of vegan skincare and beauty products from Crazy Cat Lady Concoctions.

Crazy Cat Lady has covered all the bases for cat-loving ladies who simply want to curl up at home and groom themselves. It featuring soaps, creams, lip balms, body scrubs, and mists, along with some candles and “kit-tea”-approved teas. Keep reading for a selection of punny products (like “Eye of the Tiger Feliner” and “Furever Young Age Defense Serum”) that will have a pawsitive effect on your purrsonal hygiene.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Cat-Lady-Beauty-Products-43687365

Share

More Celebrity News: