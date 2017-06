So what if size isn’t on your kitchen’s side? You know the old “fake it ’til you make it” saying? Well, it applies to kitchen design, too! So, if your cook space’s dimensions have got you down, try these easy, foolproof tricks to make your kitchen feel and look bigger than it actually is.

—Additional reporting by Emily Bibb

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Small-Kitchen-Ideas-Photos-35360048

Share

More Celebrity News: