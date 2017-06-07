7 Reasons I Prefer Airbnbs Over Hotels

When I recently explained to my dad how Airbnb worked, by the end of our conversation, he wondered why he had never tried the home-sharing platform before. If you’ve never stayed at an Airbnb, I can understand any reservations you might have about staying at a stranger’s home. But I can assure you that it’s a safe, reliable, and often affordable option that I’ve come to prefer over hotels.

I have to admit, though, I do love the luxuries of a hotel. But as someone who’s all about budget travel, I can appreciate a good deal when I see one — and you can find plenty on Airbnb. I have an upcoming New York trip that I’ve reserved an adorable Brooklyn studio for for $100 a night, and another in Queens for $50.

If you’re unfamiliar with how the service works, certain listings allow you to book instantly while others require you to request your dates and wait for the hosts to approve your stay. At the end of your trip, you provide a rating and review of your host, explaining their excellent or terrible hospitality, and your host will do the same for you as a guest. You’re both held accountable for your actions and behavior, so you don’t really have to be concerned about cleanliness or safety.

So far, I’ve had the most amazing experiences staying at Airbnbs, and they continue to be my accommodation of choice. See seven more reasons I think they’re even better than hotels.

