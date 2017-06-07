7 Moments From Asahd Khaled’s First Interview That Will Crush You With Cuteness

DJ Khaled’s name might be on hits like “I’m the One” and “Shining,” but according to the Grammy-award-nominated producer, the song ideas are all thanks to his 7-month-old son, Asahd, who is listed as an executive producer on Khaled’s newest album, Grateful. “He’s my best friend, my son, and he’s like a prophet for me, too,” he said on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday, after host Kelly Ripa remarked that Asahd is “the most beautiful baby ever” (she’s not wrong). The rest of their interview was full of even cuter father-son moments, which shouldn’t come as a surprise since this is the same child who’s gotten a kiss from Rihanna, hung out at the biggest award shows of the year, and reached meme status all before he’s even turned one.

