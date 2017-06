There’s more to life than flipping, restoring, and designing houses for the HGTV hosts — many of them are parents, raising kids who may or may not grow up to be future interior designers or home builders. Ahead, take a break from your Fixer Upper or Flip or Flop binge to check out HGTV’s fan-favorite hosts’ adorable family photos.

43392261

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/HGTV-Hosts-Kids-43688294

Share

More Celebrity News: