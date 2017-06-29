65 Snaps That Prove Ashley Graham Is Ridiculously Sexy

Model Ashley Graham made headlines thanks to prime placement in 2016′s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The size-14 stunner’s ad campaign for swimsuit retailer SwimsuitsForAll was also the first-ever plus-size swimsuit ad to run in the annual issue in 2015. Ashley has been a working model since the early 2000s and has become something of an advocate for introducing more plus-size models in the fashion industry and promoting body-positivity in general. Back in May 2016, she steamed up the video for DNCE’s “Toothbrush,” starring as Joe Jonas’s love interest.

In a previous interview with POPSUGAR Fashion, the beauty said of her recent success, “Finally the industry is recognizing what many of us have always known: curves are sexy. I hope this sparks more momentum for women to flaunt their curves, whether it’s at the pool or while on vacation or as part of a major ad campaign. The world is ready to see more curves in bikinis!” We’ll say. In honor of Ashley’s success (and her all-around badassness in general), we’ve rounded up some of her sexiest swimsuit snaps, all courtesy of her personal Instagram. Keep reading to see them all now.

