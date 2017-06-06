6 Things You Need to Know About Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron’s Circus Musical

Are you obsessed with musicals? Did you love the circus as a kid? Do you secretly still watch footage of Zac Efron singing and dancing in High School Musical? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, we have a real treat for you. Twentieth Century Fox has a brand-new musical biopic called The Greatest Showman in store, and it’s sure to get your heart racing. The release date may be a few months away, but we still have a handful of exciting tidbits — including the first trailer and a gorgeous look at all of the circus performers! Get the details below.

1. Who’s Starring

Hugh Jackman stars alongside Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Zendaya.

2. What It’s About

The story focuses on American showman P. T. Barnum (Jackman), the founder of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

3. It’s a Musical

Yes, you’ll finally get to hear Efron’s beautiful voice again. The songs are being written by acclaimed music duo Pasek and Paul (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul), who are best known for their work on La La Land and Broadway’s Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen.

4. The First Sneak Peek

Thanks @Zendaya! @pasekandpaul, here’s the @GreatestShowman #TrailerTrapeze. Catch! pic.twitter.com/i56Da25dZN

— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) June 27, 2017

The cast recently teased fans with a few exciting clips from the movie before the full trailer dropped on June 28.

5. The Official Trailer

Already we can’t get the song from the trailer out of our heads, which bodes well for the rest of the soundtrack.

6. The Release Date

After initially getting delayed, the musical is set to premiere on Christmas this year.

