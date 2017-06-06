6 Things You Need For Your Perfect Summer Staycation

If you are really itching for a Summer getaway but don’t want to stray too far from home for whatever reason, let me suggest a staycation to you. A staycation — where you stay home for vacation — can be just as thrilling as a vacation that takes you miles and miles away if you do it right. One option is to literally just lounge around your house and relax, and that is an absolutely amazing idea. But another, more adventurous option is to go out and explore your town or city and find things you never realized were there. I recently took myself on a staycation of New York City to mix some of my favorite things with some new things I’d never seen. I decided there are six key things that make a great staycation, and the best part is that each of these six things translates to wherever you live. Just because you aren’t in a metro area doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your staycation just as much as I did.

42031218

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/smart-living/What-Staycation-43520526

Share

More Celebrity News: