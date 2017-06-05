5 Ways I Styled My Awkwardly Long Bangs to Survive the Growing-Out Stage

In the dead of Winter, getting bangs seemed like an amazing idea. I was completely hell-bent on having Alexa Chung’s effortlessly wavy fringe, so much so that I convinced myself the look would be easy enough to manage year-round. Ignoring my stylist’s gentle warnings about the difficulties of dealing with wavy-textured bangs in humidity and the extra time styling them would require, I told her I had everything under control. It was a pretty stupid bold declaration, considering I rarely sacrificed sleep in the name of giving myself extra time to get ready.

After the initial chop, I was so thrilled with my new ‘do that I actually didn’t mind the extra time I had to spend on my hair in the mornings. What was a few less minutes of sleep if the end result was looking a little more like Alexa Chung? I vowed to do whatever upkeep was necessary to keep my bangs going all year-round.

But by the second month of living with my new fringe, I started to question if this would really be as simple to style once cooler, dryer weather passed. Maybe my hairstylist (you know, the highly-trained individual who is a licensed expert in all things hair-related) had been right to warn me against getting these bangs. Visions of my fairly easy, eyebrow-grazing fringe from Winter turning into a damp curtain of frizz that stuck to my sweaty forehead in Summer scared the sh*t out of me. It was decided: I had to get a move on growing these bangs back out before Summer’s sweltering heat was in full swing.

Starting the process of growing my bangs out was painful, to put it lightly. At first, I had no idea how to conceal these odd-lengthed hairs without reaching for a baseball hat everyday. But with time (and plenty of bobby pins, headbands, and hair oil), I’ve finally figured out a number of looks that both hide my growing fringe and feel like my style. Ahead, check out five of those hairstyles I’ve relied on to pull me through the dreaded growing-out stage. (And if you ever hear me talk about getting bangs again, by all means, tell me to stop talking.)

