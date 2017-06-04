4-Year-Old Boy Dies of Secondary Drowning Almost a Week After Swimming Trip

A four-year-old boy from Houston, Texas died of “secondary drowning” almost a week after his family took a swimming trip.

Francisco Delgado Jr. told ABC 13 his family went swimming at the Texas City Dike with his son Frankie, 4, on Memorial Day weekend.

About a week later, Frankie complained of shoulder pain and woke up a few hours later.

“Out of nowhere, he just woke up. He said, ‘Ahhh,” Delgado told the news outlet. “He took his last breath and I didn’t know what to do no more.”

Frankie’s mother, Tara, said paramedics and doctors tried to save her son.

“I walked in. I could see him lying there,” she recalled. “They were still working on him. I’m screaming, ‘Let me just touch my baby. Maybe he needs his mama’s touch.’”

Tara said a paramedic explained what had happened to her son, according to WSB-TV.

“When she came in, she told us it’s what’s called ‘dry drowning,’” she continued. “His lungs were full of fluid. There was nothing else they could do for him.”

The Delgado family created a GoFundMe page to help them raise money for funeral expenses. Frankie’s funeral will be held Saturday, June 10 at Compean Funeral Home, ABC 13 reports.

Via: http://people.com/human-interest/four-year-old-dies-dry-drowning/

Share

More Celebrity News: